Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Issued By Wedbush

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redwood Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Redwood Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a market cap of $631.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 5.29. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $10.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.58%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is -55.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

