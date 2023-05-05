Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Boosted by Analyst

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Assurant in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $11.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Assurant Stock Down 1.3 %

AIZ stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. Assurant has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $190.72. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.64. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Assurant by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

