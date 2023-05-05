Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.31. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.46 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.37.

NYSE:LYB opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

