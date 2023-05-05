Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Boosted by Griffin Securities

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of NOV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for NOV’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

NOV Price Performance

NOV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NOV has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Insider Transactions at NOV

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 155.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,660,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,955,000 after buying an additional 4,665,986 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NOV by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 88.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,566 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,854,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,101 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NOV by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

