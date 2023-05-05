Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Increased by Analyst

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for nVent Electric in a research note issued on Sunday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT stock opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,079,000 after acquiring an additional 302,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,885,000 after acquiring an additional 454,668 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,618,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,800,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,966,000 after acquiring an additional 152,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,834,000 after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

