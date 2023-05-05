Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Issued By Oppenheimer

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.58.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $201.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.