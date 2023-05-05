Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hologic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Hologic alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Hologic Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $82.45 on Wednesday. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Hologic by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.