Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corporation Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ON. Bank of America increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $77.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,134,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,765,000 after purchasing an additional 115,591 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

