Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Issued By William Blair

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for CNA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNA. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CNA Financial stock opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 34,996 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,918,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,753,394.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth $429,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in CNA Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 579,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,628,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in CNA Financial by 90.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CNA Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

