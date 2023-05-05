Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Principal Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research note issued on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG has been the subject of several other research reports. 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 48,750 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

