Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Boosted by Analyst

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Power in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

CPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.00.

Capital Power Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$45.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$40.06 and a 1 year high of C$51.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.29.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$929.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$41.14 per share, with a total value of C$123,420.00. In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 9,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$416,431.64. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$41.14 per share, with a total value of C$123,420.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 276.19%.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

