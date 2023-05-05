Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 451.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $109.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.32. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $128.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.