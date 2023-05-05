Rami Rahim Sells 6,250 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPRGet Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 1st, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $188,312.50.
  • On Wednesday, March 8th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $195,500.00.
  • On Monday, March 6th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $195,687.50.
  • On Friday, February 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $192,437.50.

JNPR opened at $28.43 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $95,829,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,073,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $130,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,476 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,718,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 93.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,075 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 967,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

