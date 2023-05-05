Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQB in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.52. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $10.31 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for EQB’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Get EQB alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on EQB from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on EQB from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on EQB from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

EQB Stock Down 1.6 %

TSE EQB opened at C$61.41 on Friday. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$44.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$59.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$58.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.12. EQB had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business had revenue of C$267.83 million during the quarter.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

About EQB

(Get Rating)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.