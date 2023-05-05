Raymond James Boosts Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target to C$28.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WJXFF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Wajax alerts:

Wajax Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Wajax has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.

About Wajax

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.