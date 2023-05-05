Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of RYN opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 158.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Rayonier by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 39.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 246.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.