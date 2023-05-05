Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.95 Per Share

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Raytheon Technologies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Raytheon Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.91. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.