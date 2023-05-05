Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Realty Income worth $22,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 70,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $1,530,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $61.92 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.62.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 25.72%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

