Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

