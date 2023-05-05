Reed’s (NYSE:REED) & Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Critical Comparison

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) and Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Britvic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Britvic alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Britvic and Reed’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britvic $1.92 billion 1.59 $141.21 million N/A N/A Reed’s $50.78 million 0.12 -$19.22 million ($8.99) -0.26

Risk and Volatility

Britvic has higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s.

Britvic has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Britvic and Reed’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britvic N/A N/A N/A Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Britvic and Reed’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britvic 0 1 1 0 2.50 Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Britvic beats Reed’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Britvic

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R. White's, Tango, Teisseire, Bela Ischia, Britvic, Dafruta, Maguary, Mathieu Teisseire, Pressade, Puro Coco, C&C, Cidona, Club, Energise Sport, MiWadi, Moulin de Valdonne, and TK brands. In addition, it supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, and maintains integrated tap solutions. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

About Reed’s

(Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.