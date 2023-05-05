REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 246.50% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share.

REGENXBIO Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $35.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in REGENXBIO by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in REGENXBIO by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

