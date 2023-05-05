REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 246.50% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share.
REGENXBIO Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ RGNX opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $35.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.
REGENXBIO Company Profile
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
