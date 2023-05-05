Renishaw (LON:RSW) Given New GBX 3,450 Price Target at Barclays

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 3,520 ($43.98) to GBX 3,450 ($43.10) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.06% from the company’s previous close.

Renishaw Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Renishaw stock opened at GBX 3,634 ($45.40) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,900.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,830.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2,285.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78. Renishaw has a 1 year low of GBX 3,238 ($40.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,482.72 ($56.01). The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Get Renishaw alerts:

Renishaw Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.