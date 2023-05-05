Renishaw (LON:RSW) Given New GBX 3,450 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

Renishaw (LON:RSWGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 3,520 ($43.98) to GBX 3,450 ($43.10) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 5.06% from the company’s previous close.

Renishaw Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Renishaw stock opened at GBX 3,634 ($45.40) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,900.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,830.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2,285.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78. Renishaw has a 1 year low of GBX 3,238 ($40.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,482.72 ($56.01). The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Renishaw Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

