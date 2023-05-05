Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $157.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.22. Repligen has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $262.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Repligen will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 22.6% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Repligen by 16.0% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in Repligen by 12.0% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

