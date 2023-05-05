Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT Lowered to $210.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.56% from the company’s previous close.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Benchmark began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $157.23 on Wednesday. Repligen has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $262.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Repligen will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

