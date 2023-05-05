Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.17) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.75%.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $77,074.83. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 50,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,637.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $77,074.83. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,637.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $264,139.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,295 shares of company stock worth $1,705,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 500,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.