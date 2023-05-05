Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Spin Master Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report released on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.07. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Spin Master alerts:

TOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spin Master presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.00.

Spin Master Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Spin Master

TOY opened at C$37.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.90. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$30.63 and a 52 week high of C$50.86.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 36,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total transaction of C$1,325,304.97. Insiders have sold a total of 36,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,043 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

About Spin Master

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.