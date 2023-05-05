Research Analysts Set Expectations for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 2.8 %

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.58. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $135,206.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,558.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $135,206.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,558.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $1,490,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,936 shares of company stock worth $7,330,598 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.