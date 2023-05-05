Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $3.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $70.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $73.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

