Reviewing Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) & Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) and Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Applied Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions $482.72 million 3.49 N/A N/A N/A Applied Minerals $1.41 million 0.99 -$3.28 million N/A N/A

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Minerals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Applied Minerals -377.19% N/A -187.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Applied Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Applied Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atlas Energy Solutions and Applied Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11 Applied Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 44.90%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Applied Minerals.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Applied Minerals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc. engages in the production of halloysite clay and natural iron oxide solutions. It offers its products under the Dragonite, Dragonite-XR, Dragonite-HP, Dragonite-PureWhite, and Amiron brands. The company was founded on March 4, 1924 and is headquartered in Eureka, UT.

