Reviewing Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) & American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) and American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and American Superconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies $2.66 million 26.19 $150,000.00 N/A N/A American Superconductor $102.55 million 1.07 -$19.19 million ($1.19) -3.11

Clean Energy Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Superconductor.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A American Superconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Clean Energy Technologies and American Superconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

American Superconductor has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 210.81%. Given American Superconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Superconductor is more favorable than Clean Energy Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.3% of American Superconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of American Superconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and American Superconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies 5.53% 66.31% 1.85% American Superconductor -32.38% -30.76% -17.63%

Risk & Volatility

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Superconductor has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clean Energy Technologies beats American Superconductor on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of renewable and energy efficient products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Clean Energy HRS, CETY Europe, Engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. The Clean Energy HRS segment includes waste heat recovery, waste to energy, China liquefied natural gas initiatives, and engineering and consulting services. The CETY Europe segment offers services to European countries. The Manufacturing and Engineering segment consists of the electronics manufacturing business. The company was founded by Kambiz Mahdi and Reza Zarif in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability. The Wind segment permits the manufacturers to field wind turbines with power output, reliability, and affordability. The company was founded by Yet-Ming Chiang, David A. Rudman, John B. Vander Sande, and Gregory J. Yurek on April 9, 1987 and is headquartered in Ayer, MA.

