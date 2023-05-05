Reviewing Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) and Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Commerce Bancshares pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Financial pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years and Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Lakeland Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares 29.71% 19.18% 1.51% Lakeland Financial 33.46% 18.55% 1.65%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Lakeland Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Commerce Bancshares and Lakeland Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares 0 4 0 0 2.00 Lakeland Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $64.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.37%. Lakeland Financial has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.62%. Given Lakeland Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeland Financial is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Lakeland Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares $1.55 billion 4.08 $488.40 million $3.88 13.05 Lakeland Financial $250.64 million 4.73 $103.82 million $4.06 11.48

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Financial. Lakeland Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats Commerce Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth. The Consumer segment includes the retail branch network, consumer installment lending, personal mortgage banking, and debit & credit bank card activities. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, including the small business banking product line within the branch network, leasing, international services, and business, government deposit, and related commercial cash management services, as well as merchant and commercial bank card products. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning, advisory and discretionary investment management and brokerage services. The company was founded on August 4, 1966 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

