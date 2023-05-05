Reviewing Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) & First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI)

First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Rating) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays out 266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Niles Financial and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $9.55 million 5.17 $1.59 million $0.15 40.33

Analyst Ratings

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Niles Financial and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Niles Financial and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 11.16% 2.48% 0.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of First Niles Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp beats First Niles Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. Its services include checking, savings, and loans. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Niles, OH.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

