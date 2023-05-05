Reviewing Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY) & ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.7% of ThredUp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Onion Global has a beta of -3.53, indicating that its stock price is 453% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ThredUp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A ThredUp 0 4 6 0 2.60

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Onion Global and ThredUp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ThredUp has a consensus target price of $4.10, suggesting a potential upside of 65.99%. Given ThredUp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than Onion Global.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A ThredUp -32.00% -57.20% -27.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onion Global and ThredUp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.01 -$55.90 million N/A N/A ThredUp $288.38 million 0.87 -$92.28 million ($0.93) -2.66

Onion Global has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Summary

Onion Global beats ThredUp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

(Get Rating)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About ThredUp

(Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

