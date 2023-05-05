Reviewing Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.1% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Taysha Gene Therapies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $215.79 million 3.41 -$217.86 million ($3.86) -3.35 Taysha Gene Therapies $2.50 million 18.21 -$166.01 million ($3.78) -0.19

Analyst Recommendations

Taysha Gene Therapies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taysha Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Twist Bioscience and Taysha Gene Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 0 2 4 0 2.67 Taysha Gene Therapies 0 4 10 0 2.71

Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.84%. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,167.61%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Volatility and Risk

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Taysha Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -99.23% -27.35% -22.74% Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -695.27% -121.61%

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats Twist Bioscience on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The Americas segment consists of the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, and South America. The EMEA segment includes Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The APAC segment consists of Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia. The company was founded by William Marine Banyai, Emily Marine Leproust, and Bill James Peck on February 4, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

