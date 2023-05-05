Reviewing United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) and LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB)

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) and LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for United Community Banks and LINKBANCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 2 3 0 2.60 LINKBANCORP 0 2 1 0 2.33

United Community Banks presently has a consensus target price of $31.80, indicating a potential upside of 47.50%. LINKBANCORP has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 64.45%. Given LINKBANCORP’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LINKBANCORP is more favorable than United Community Banks.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $906.19 million 2.74 $277.47 million $2.61 8.26 LINKBANCORP $35.94 million 2.38 $5.60 million $0.53 9.94

This table compares United Community Banks and LINKBANCORP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. United Community Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LINKBANCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of LINKBANCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Community Banks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Community Banks and LINKBANCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 27.77% 11.48% 1.25% LINKBANCORP 12.95% 5.23% 0.58%

Dividends

United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. United Community Banks pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LINKBANCORP pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Community Banks has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

United Community Banks beats LINKBANCORP on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, GA.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans. It also provides debit cards, mobile banking, card valet app, e-statements, ATMs, online banking and bill pay, and other services. The company operates through a main office located in Gratz, Pennsylvania, as well as bank offices located in Camp Hill, Gratz, Valley View, Harrisburg, Herndon, Lancaster, Pottsville, Trevorton, West Chester, and Minersville. Pennsylvania. LINKBANCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

