Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) CEO Howard Schwimmer Sells 35,505 Shares

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE REXR opened at $55.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.74 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.07.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

REXR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,405 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,810,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,574,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,883,000 after buying an additional 2,519,876 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.