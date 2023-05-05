Robert A. Fehlman Buys 12,000 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) CEO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,515.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.81. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.80 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 14.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 309,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 25.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 309,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 63,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 14.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 26,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth about $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

