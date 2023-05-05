Robert W. Baird Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $110.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s previous close.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $104.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.53. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $7,962,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

