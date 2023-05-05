Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $280.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $265.06.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $274.64 on Tuesday. Hershey has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.78 and its 200 day moving average is $238.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.