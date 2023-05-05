Royal Bank of Canada Increases Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $84.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QSR. Scotiabank began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $70.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 24.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

