Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The business’s revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.57) EPS.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 7.2 %
Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $78.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.
Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.
