Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The business’s revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.57) EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $78.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

