Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1,012.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after purchasing an additional 767,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,762,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,430,000 after purchasing an additional 685,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $3,706,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $366,765.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,631,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,087. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.