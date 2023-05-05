Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Shares of RUTH opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $701.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $138.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

