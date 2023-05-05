RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Insider Acquires £101,600 in Stock

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating) insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($126,936.53).

RWS Price Performance

Shares of RWS stock opened at GBX 246.80 ($3.08) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 305.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 335.84. RWS Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 234 ($2.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 458.60 ($5.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £961.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,451.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66.

Get RWS alerts:

RWS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,058.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About RWS

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

(Get Rating)

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.