Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,101 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,077 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,863,188.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $122,873.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,681,653.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,863,188.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,931 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,870 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $192.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 916.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $200.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

