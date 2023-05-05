Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives $21.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.82.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IOT. Piper Sandler began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,557,588.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 47,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $717,748.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,484.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,557,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,670.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,214,928 shares of company stock valued at $98,557,476. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 1.04. Samsara has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $22.59.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

