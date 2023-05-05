Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Lowered to $158.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $165.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

SRPT stock opened at $130.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $159.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.