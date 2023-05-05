Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Major Shareholder Buys $202,911.51 in Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 31,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $202,911.51. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,059,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,252,630.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRRK. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.
Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.
