Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

SCHV stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $69.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

