Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 454,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after acquiring an additional 125,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,787,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,115,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $47.09 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

